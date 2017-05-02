David Beckham was gifted with a quad bike for his 42nd birthday.

The retired soccer star celebrated his birthday on Tuesday (02.05.17) and was showered with gifts by his wife Victoria and their four children - sons Brooklyn, 18, Romeo, 14, and Cruz, 12, as well as daughter Harper, five - with presents seemingly including photos of the family as well as the all-terrain vehicle.

Taking to Instagram, David posted a photo of himself with his children taken by the 43-year-old former Spice Girl. The snap featured a pile of presents behind them which included a photo of the off road vehicle.

He captioned the snap: ''A lot of Love for Daddy today @victoriabeckham@brooklynbeckham @cruzbeckham@romeobeckham #@HarperSeven photo by mummy (sic)''

Meanwhile, David's family have taken to social media to wish the star a happy birthday in a series of snaps posted throughout the day.

Singer-turned-fashion designer Victoria posted a snap of herself with their daughter Harper blowing kisses to the former England soccer star.

The caption on the snap read: The caption read: ''Happy birthday daddy! From your two favorite girls!! We love u so,so much X kisses from mummy and Harper x (sic)''

Oldest son Brooklyn also took to Instagram to upload a black and white photo of his dad smiling at the camera accompanied by the caption: ''Happy birthday xx love you so much @davidbeckham (sic)''

Whilst Romeo shared a photo of himself giving his dad a big hug while David's tattoo, which reads 'Romeo', is visible on his back, writing: ''Happy birthday to the best and coolest dad ever I hope you have the best day possible!! Love u lots.''

Cruz also posted a picture on his own Instagram account of him hugging his dad, along with the message: ''Dear Dad happy birthday. I hope you have an amazing day! U r the best dad (sic)''