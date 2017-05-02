David Beckham was gifted with a quad bike for his 42nd birthday as well as loving photos of his family.
The retired soccer star celebrated his birthday on Tuesday (02.05.17) and was showered with gifts by his wife Victoria and their four children - sons Brooklyn, 18, Romeo, 14, and Cruz, 12, as well as daughter Harper, five - with presents seemingly including photos of the family as well as the all-terrain vehicle.
Taking to Instagram, David posted a photo of himself with his children taken by the 43-year-old former Spice Girl. The snap featured a pile of presents behind them which included a photo of the off road vehicle.
He captioned the snap: ''A lot of Love for Daddy today @victoriabeckham@brooklynbeckham @cruzbeckham@romeobeckham #@HarperSeven photo by mummy (sic)''
Meanwhile, David's family have taken to social media to wish the star a happy birthday in a series of snaps posted throughout the day.
Singer-turned-fashion designer Victoria posted a snap of herself with their daughter Harper blowing kisses to the former England soccer star.
The caption on the snap read: The caption read: ''Happy birthday daddy! From your two favorite girls!! We love u so,so much X kisses from mummy and Harper x (sic)''
Oldest son Brooklyn also took to Instagram to upload a black and white photo of his dad smiling at the camera accompanied by the caption: ''Happy birthday xx love you so much @davidbeckham (sic)''
Whilst Romeo shared a photo of himself giving his dad a big hug while David's tattoo, which reads 'Romeo', is visible on his back, writing: ''Happy birthday to the best and coolest dad ever I hope you have the best day possible!! Love u lots.''
Cruz also posted a picture on his own Instagram account of him hugging his dad, along with the message: ''Dear Dad happy birthday. I hope you have an amazing day! U r the best dad (sic)''
