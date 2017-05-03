David Beckham enjoyed his ''dinner of choice'' for his birthday.

The former England football captain celebrated his 42nd birthday on Tuesday (02.05.17), and to mark the special occasion he was allowed to feast on any food he wanted, which saw him chomp down on gammon with pineapple slices, potato wedges, a fried egg, a good helping of coleslaw, mushy peas and baked beans.

The sporting hunk shared a picture of his plate brimming with the unusual combination of ingredients on his Instagram Story, which lasts on the photo-sharing site for 24 hours.

He captioned the upload: ''Dinner of choice (sic)'' alongside a red love heart emoji.

David also enjoyed a decadent chocolate cake, with the well wishes neatly decorated in chocolate sauce on the edge of the plate, as well as a glass Haig Club whisky.

He captioned the image of the signature blue bottle alongside a glass filled with the alcoholic beverage: ''Happy birthday to me (sic).''

The tattooed model was showered with gifts by his wife Victoria and their four children Brooklyn, 18, Romeo, 14, Cruz, 12, and their five-year-old daughter Harper, and was gifted a quad bike for his special day, as well as a hairbrush embossed with ''Daddy'' on it.

Taking to Instagram, David posted a photo of himself with his children beside a large pile of presents, including a photo of the off road vehicle, which was taken by the 43-year-old former Spice Girl.

He captioned the image: ''A lot of Love for Daddy today @victoriabeckham@brooklynbeckham @cruzbeckham@romeobeckham #@HarperSeven photo by mummy (sic).''

The Beckham brood also took to social media to wish the star a happy birthday in a series of posts throughout the day.

The creative mastermind shared a sweet image of her posing with Harper as they both blow kisses to the former England soccer star.

The caption read: The caption read: ''Happy birthday daddy! From your two favorite girls!! We love u so,so much X kisses from mummy and Harper x (sic).''

David's oldest son also took to Instagram to upload a black and white photo of his dad smiling at the camera, which was captioned: ''Happy birthday xx love you so much @davidbeckham (sic).''

Romeo shared a photo of him hugging his father, whilst David's 'Romeo' tattoo, is visible on his back, whilst Cruz also posted a picture of him hugging his dad.