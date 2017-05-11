David Beckham isn't looking to break into movies following his appearance in 'King Arthur: Legend of the Sword'.

The 42-year-old retired soccer superstar has a small cameo role in the new Guy Ritchie movie playing Trigger, a scar-faced soldier to Charlie Hunnam's Arthur who witnesses him pull the Excalibur sword from the stone to become king.

Although David was thrilled to be offered a tiny part by his friend Guy he is adamant that it is not the start of a Hollywood career for him.

Speaking at the European premiere of the movie in London on Wednesday night (10.05.17), he said: ''I haven't taken a step into acting. It's me doing something I love with a friend. It's not a new career or something I want to go into. I've always liked a challenge and usually it's to do with sport but with this I didn't know if I was going to be OK.''

David previously appeared as himself in soccer movies 'Goal!' and 'Goal II: Living the Dream' and also had a brief non-speaking cameo in Guy's 2015 action film 'Man from U.N.C.L.E'.

Even though Guy, 48, had told him that he would get a few lines in 'Arthur', the former England captain admits he was still startled when he heard his pal shout ''action''.

He said: ''When I did 'Man of U.N.C.L.E' Ritchie said, 'It will be small and I'll make you look ugly.' With this he said, 'You have a few more lines,' and then he put me in the middle of about 150 people and made me shout at Charlie Hunnam.

''I was in make up for two and half hours then I stepped on set and he went, 'Action!' I was like, 'What? Now?'

''It was daunting but Charlie was great and he gave me guidelines. Guy is scary as a boss but he's a friend so you know he's going to take care of you.''

David was joined at the premiere by his friend Guy, and co-stars Charlie, Poppy Delevingne, Millie Brady and Aiden Gillen among others.