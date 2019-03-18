David Beckham ''doesn't really like'' trying on clothes.

The 41-year-old retired soccer star - who is married to fashion mogul Victoria Beckham - has insisted that ''fittings'' are not his ''favourite thing'' to do when he wants to give his wardrobe a seasonal refresh.

Beckham took a trip to Tokyo, Japan, in December to support his friend Kim Jones - who is the artistic director of Dior menswear- for the designer's first ever men's pre-collection catwalk show.

Speaking to OTRO for the '48 hours in Tokyo' video series, he said: ''I can't lie, fittings are not my most favourite thing in the world. Trying clothes in general, I don't really like. But Kim's tailoring is incredible so for this fitting I don't mind.''

The football ace previously admitted that his three sons - Brooklyn, 18, Romeo, 14, and Cruz, 12 - regularly raid his closet for outfits they can wear themselves.

Speaking about Daniel Kearns, the creative director of Kent & Curwen, he said: ''We share a common vision of staying true to the brand's British heritage while creating iconic pieces that could belong in a modern man's everyday wardrobe.''

Before adding: ''My sons are also very into Kent & Curwen and constantly raid my closet. It's also about creating collections with multigenerational appeal.''

And David - who also has five-year-old daughter Harper with his wife Victoria Beckham - loves how fashion is unique to individual countries and even people.

He told the April issue of #legend magazine: ''That's what's great about fashion. You go to the United States and there's a certain style with the way that men and women dress. It's the same in Europe. You go to Milan, you go to Paris, you go to London: each city is so different and so diverse.

''It's what makes fashion so special. But, again, you go to Asia, you go to China or places like Tokyo, you just have to walk around the streets and you see different fashions. You get so much inspiration from just walking around. That is all over the world.''

