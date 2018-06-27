David Beckham has thrown his support behind Adidas' Prouder campaign.

The 43-year-old retired soccer star is one of a number of well-known celebrities, which also includes Rita Ora, who have put their own twist on the brand's iconic Samba sneakers to mark London Pride.

David - whose design will be exhibited between July 4 and July 10, before being auctioned off in support of the Albert Kennedy Trust - said: ''What makes me proud in 2018 is the world that we live in - the diversity, the quality, the creativity ... I have a young family and I want them to grow up in a world where they are given a chance, where they are part of that diversity and equality - things that are changing over the years.

''I think we're in a really positive place and it can only get better.''

Rita, 27, has also lent her support to the campaign, calling for the world to embrace ''diversity''.

She said: ''My ingredients for a perfect world is diversity, being inclusive, having the freedom to be in love with whoever you damn well please.''

David signed his original sponsorship deal with Adidas in 1998 and even in retirement, he continues to work with the world-famous brand.

Despite the constant interest in his life, David admitted he can't complain about his own fame.

He previously shared: ''I would never complain about the position I'm in or the attention I get.

''At the end of the day, I'm very lucky to have what I have and do what I do, but I don't see myself as any different from anyone else who works hard and is a dad and a husband.''