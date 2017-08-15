David Beckham has finished building a LEGO castle for his daughter - six days after starting the project.

The retired footballer started constructing a Disney castle out of more than 4,000 plastic bricks last Wednesday (09.08.17) for Harper, six, and he finally managed to complete the structure in the early hours of this morning (15.08.17).

David took to Instagram to show off a picture of the finished product, writing: ''1am done... Someone's gonna have a nice surprise in the morning zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz (sic)''

The star last shared a picture on his Instagram page when he started the building work six days ago, admitting he was ''excited'' about making the plastic structure.

He wrote: ''Page 1 of the Disney castle , 4000 pieces 490 pages of instructions I look confused but I'm so excited (sic)''

But David, 42, hasn't been working solidly on the project for a full six days as on Thursday (10.08.17) he and wife Victoria Beckham, 43, treated their kids, Brooklyn, 18, Romeo, 14, Cruz, 12, and Harper, to a day on the 'Modern Family' set.

The Beckhams were lucky enough to meet one of the show's biggest stars, Jesse Tyler Ferguson - who plays Mitchell Pritchett in the ABC sitcom - for a picture.

Victoria shared the photograph of her family on the set and added the caption: ''Dunphy's are out,the Beckham's moved in.The new modern family! #DavidDumphy #mitchstolemypose @jessetyler @davidbeckham X VB (sic)''

Jesse thanked the family for their visit and while he insisted to fans that the Beckham clan will not be making a guest appearance on the show anytime soon, he picked out a role David could take on.

He added: ''Thank you all for coming to visit the Modern Family set today! We loved having you all!!! EDIT: the family was only visiting the set, not shooting an episode. Although I think David could be Lily's new soccer coach (sic)''