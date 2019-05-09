David Beckham has been banned from driving for six months.

The retired football legend admitted to using his phone behind the wheel after he was spotted by a member of the public while he was driving in Great Portland Street on November 21, and he was sentenced during a brief hearing on Thursday afternoon (09.05.19).

Beckham, 43, was handed a six month ban and a £750 fine by magistrates at Bromley Magistrates Court, along with six points on his licence.

The star's case was considered at the same court in April through a single justice procedure - an administrative process not open to the public or press - which was introduced in England and Wales three years ago to free up court time by letting magistrates quickly deal with low-level offences which didn't warrant a prison sentence.

However, last month's hearing was adjourned until this afternoon ''to show cause'', with today's hearing held in open court.

Speaking after the initial hearing, a member of court staff said: ''The magistrates requested more information - either the circumstances in which it happened or they think they don't have enough information about the charge to make an informed decision.''

Scotland Yard previously confirmed Beckham - who appeared in court on Thursday for his sentencing - had pleaded guilty by post.

In an earlier statement, the Met Police said: ''An allegation was made by a member of the public to the Met that on November 21, 2018, they saw a 43-year-old man on his mobile phone while driving his car in the area of Great Portland Street, W1.

''The 43-year-old man has been sent a notice of intended prosecution.''

Meanwhile, two months before he was reported for this offence, Beckham - who played for the likes of Manchester United, Real Madrid and LA Galaxy throughout his career - avoided prosecution on a speeding charge because of a technicality.

Although the star had accepted he drove a loaned Bentley at a speed of 59mph in a 40mph zone in January 2018, he didn't face further action because the notice of intended prosecution wasn't received until one day after the statutory 14-day limit.