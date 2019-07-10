David Beckham has asked his daughter to ''please stop growing up'' on her eighth birthday (10.07.19).

The retired soccer star and his fashion designer wife Victoria Beckham's youngest child has been honoured with tributes from her parents and her brothers Romeo,16, Brooklyn, 20, and 14-year-old Cruz.

Alongside pictures with his little girl in a field, including one of Harper giving her dad a kiss on the cheek, David wrote on Instagram: ''What more can daddy say other than I love you so much little girl and please stop growing up... Happy Birthday to my pretty lady ... You're smile melts all our hearts. #HarperSeven. @victoriabeckham @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham.''

Romeo shared a picture of his sister, who was rocking a royal blue dress, hugging him and wrote:

''Happy birthday to the best sister in the world I can't believe your 8!!!! Love you so much and hope you have the best day ever. (sic)''

Whilst Cruz posted a throwback picture of his sibling holding a guitar, and wrote: ''HARPER happy birthday I love you so much you are such an amazing little girl have an amazing day Harper (sic)''

And the eldest of the four children, Brooklyn, posted a picture of his little sister with a dachshund.

He wrote: ''Happy birthday to the best lil sister ever xx love you x have the best day (sic)''

Victoria, who also shared pictures of her daughter on her Instagram Stories, revealed earlier this year that Harper is ''passionate'' about beauty and ''sustainability''.

The 44-year-old fashion mogul revealed she had been teaching her little girl what products are environmentally friendly and educating her about cosmetics as she has taken an interest in make-up.

She said: ''She loves beauty. She likes to play with make-up. It's a great thing you can do as a mother and daughter. But she definitely doesn't go out wearing makeup - that would be a little inappropriate!

''She's very interested in what am I using on my body and also shampoo. I am teaching her and she is passionate. The younger generation really do care about the environment, they care about what they are putting on their skin, they care about sustainability - so it's really important.''