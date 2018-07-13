David Beckham has always wanted to set up his soccer club in Miami.

The 42-year-old retired soccer star recently left his home and family behind in London and moved across to the city in Florida in order to fulfil his dreams of managing his own club and he has admitted he always knew he wanted to launch it there.

Speaking to board members of The Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce and City of Miami Beach leaders on Thursday (12.07.18), he said: ''I'm passionate about the game. I'm passionate about being successful. I've played professional soccer for the last 22 years. I could have gone to another city, but this was always my city. It's always where I wanted to have our team.''

While David will no doubt see a lot of his eldest son Brooklyn, 18, as he's currently studying photographer at Parsons School of Design in New York, he'll be living apart from his wife Victoria and their other children, Romeo, 15, Cruz, 12, and Harper, six.

The 44-year-old fashion designer will be living in London with the youngsters during school term time but will spend the summer holidays in Miami with David.

The hunk added: ''Whenever they [my family] can, they'll be coming over.''

And, although the former Spice Girls singer will be caring for the children on her own, she's looking forward to ''spending much more time'' in Miami throughout the year.

During a previous press conference, a video of Victoria was played and in the short clip, she said: ''We can't wait to be spending much more time in Miami.''

Harper added: ''Hi daddy, I can't wait to see your first football match!''

The former England captain has spent four years trying to get his MLF franchise - which he part owns with Bolivian entrepreneur Marcelo Claure - off the ground.

He said: ''It has been a process. It's been painful at times. I think the fact that it has taken this long, the fact that it's taken four years actually has worked as a positive.

''I've always believed in the project. That's why, for me, I never gave up. I knew Miami was the city. I knew this was going to be special. There have been many (hurdles). I'm a persistent person and I don't like to lose.''