David Beckham's role model was David Bowie.

The retired soccer star - who has Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 17, Cruz, 14, and Harper, eight, with wife Victoria Beckham - has always been drawn to people who do thinks in their own way, and with their own style, such as the late 'Ziggy Stardust' singer.

He said: ''My role models, in terms of playing, were people like Bryan Robson and Glenn Hoddle. They worked hard and they are good guys, kind guys.

''I always looked to people like Steve McQueen or David Bowie. Bowie was such an amazing human being, different but in an elegant way. And McQueen was always effortlessly cool. I look up to people who do things differently, but who do it with style.''

The 44-year-old star also looks to his designer wife for inspiration because he admires the work she's put into her fashion empire.

He told GQ magazine: ''I'd obviously seen what Victoria's done for her business and it's been a lot of hard work and I knew that if I was going to start something I needed to be ready physically, mentally and be very much invested in what I believe is going to be a success.

''She's been extraordinary in what she's done. So, yes. It's inspiring.''

Despite his glittering sporting career, David believes his biggest lasting legacy is to have raised his children to be ''good human beings''.

He said: ''My real legacy has to be my family, having four amazing children who are passionate, determined, polite, who are good human beings.

''Victoria and I always say that our family is our biggest accomplishment in life. We've been married for 20 years, and together for 23 years, so the love we have, the family we have, the careers that we've had, lives we have, that is our biggest accomplishment and I'm very proud of that.''