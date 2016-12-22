David Beckham has been cooking a special beef stew for his family ahead of Christmas with his secret ingredient Guinness.
David Beckham has been cooking a special family recipe ahead of Christmas.
The retired soccer superstar has been busy preparing a beef stew for his wife Victoria Beckham and their four children - Brooklyn, 17, Romeo, 14, Cruz, 11, and five-year-old daughter Harper - from a recipe perfected by his mother Sandra and his secret ingredient is a can of Guinness poured in for the sauce.
David shared a video taken by Brooklyn on his Instagram account of him creating the meal and he can be heard asking his oldest son ''what are we making Brooklyn?'' to which he responds by saying ''beef stew''.
The Manchester United legend then adds: ''With Guinness.''
David, 41, accompanied the video with the caption: ''Preparing the beef stew just like mum used to make it ... Not as tasty but not far away ... Plus dumplings mmmmmm oh and a little Guinness (sic)''
The hunky sportsman also tagged his close friend, TV chef Gordon Ramsay, in the post so he could see his pal's culinary skills.
David and Victoria will be spending some of the festive period with Gordon, 50, and his wife Tana - who also have four children, Megan, Matilda and twins Jack and Holly, together - as they are all going to five-star luxury resort Amilla Fushi in the Maldives to see in 2017.
Victoria's Spice Girls bandmate Mel C will also be joining them and will be singing for the two families on New Year's Eve (31.12.16).
