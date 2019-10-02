David Baddiel and Frank Skinner made just £837 from the royalties of their classic football song 'Three Lions' last year.

The popular tune - which was penned by Baddiel, Skinner and Lightning Seeds frontman Ian Broudie in 1996 - made the abysmal amount despite being streamed 5.6 million times during the 2018 FIFA World Cup tournament in Russia, when England beat Colombia 4-3.

Baddiel told the Daily Star newspaper: ''I didn't make that many royalties. People go on about the royalties, honestly you don't make money from music any more.

''On the day England played Colombia there were around 5.6 million streams of 'Three Lions' - from which we earned £837 or something.

''I mean really it's not a lot of money.

''I'm OK. I made a bit back in the day but for young people trying to start off in the music business it's f***ing terrible.''

The chart-topper was also rewritten as 'Three Lionesses' in support of the England Lionesses ahead of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019.

The two comedians gave their permission alongside The FA for the song to be tweaked in a special commission by Lucozade Sport, as part of the sport drink's support of women's football.

The updated version included the names of members of the England Lionesses.

The original Three Lions, such as Gary Lineker, Nobby Stiles, and Bobby Moore were replaced by Lionesses Steph Houghton, Jordan Nobbs and Jade Moore.