'Suicide Squad' director David Ayer is tired of being slated for something that didn't match his ''original vision''.

The 51-year-old filmmaker was at the helm for the 2016 comic book blockbuster - which starred the likes of Will Smith, Margot Robbie and Jaret Leto but split critics and audiences alike - and he has responded on Twitter after a reporter described it as ''some dumb piece of s**t'' while slating Warner Bros.' decision to make a sequel.

Ayer wrote: ''That's really mean spirited. I understand the nature of your job and the necessity to grab eyes.

''But a lot of people dedicated their blood sweat and tears and came together to make the original. It's incredibly painful to have two years of my love attacked in such a way.''

When the critic explained his grievances were the result of the ''endless franchise hype parade'' at the expense of original concepts, Ayer - who also wrote the script for the original film - insisted the finished project didn't line up with his own idea.

He explained: ''Thank you for this. The film industry is exactly that - an industry - it keeps growing and moving forward.

''Yet I know @JamesGunn will make something amazing. My frustration comes from being hammered for something that was not my original vision.''

Gunn will direct the 2021 sequel with the likes of Nathan Fillion, Idris Elba and John Cena joining Viola Davis (Captain Waller) and Robbie (Harley Quinn) - but he's refusing to be drawn on what roles the incoming actors will be taking on.

He tweeted: ''In all honestly, I don't know if we'll officially release character info for a long long while to come.

''Right now I'm simply focused on MAKING the greatestmovie I can, not promoting it or sharing info about it.

''And working on 'Suicide Squad' - a property I've loved for many, many years - is truly a dream come true.''