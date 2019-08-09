David Ayer is in talks to direct tank movie 'El-Alamein'.

The 'Suicide Squad' filmmaker is said to be negotiating with Lionsgate about helming the motion picture, which will be based on a true story of desert battles in the Egyptian town during World War II, according to Deadline.

El-Alamein is best known for two infamous 1942 battles, which saw Britain's Eighth Army in North Africa go up against German Field Marshall Erwin Rommel's troops.

Production for the movie is expected to start early next year, with Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Mark Vahradian, and Thomas Augsberger all producing.

James Coyne has penned the most recent draft of the script, which was originally written by David Self.

Ayer is no stranger a tank battle movie having directed Brad Pitt in 2014's 'Fury', which also starred Shia LaBeouf, Logan Lerman, Michael Peña, Jon Bernthal, Jason Isaacs and Scott Eastwood.

The film is set in the final days of World War II and tells the story of US tank crews based in Nazi Germany.

Ayer - who was once a Submarine Sonar Technician in the United States Navy - had a personal connection to the film.

He previously said: ''I have a lot of family that served in the war, both my grandparents are from military and served in World War II.

''My uncle flew 35 bomber missions over Germany. They never talked about it. There was always this mystery over what happened to these gentlemen.

''They brought the war home whether or not they discussed it.

''I'm a veteran myself and I became fascinated how men in combat process trauma and the movie shows a little bit of why PTSD happens and how these dark family legacies for those who have had service men in their families - where did that come from?''