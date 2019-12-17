Hollywood filmmaker David Ayer is reportedly in talks to direct a remake of 'The Dirty Dozen'.
The 51-year-old filmmaker - whose previous credits include 'Suicide Squad' and 'Fury' - is in negotiations with Warner Bros. to write and direct a remake of the 1967 war film, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Simon Kinberg - who has been heavily involved with the 'X-Men' franchise - has already agreed to produce the upcoming project.
The original movie told the story of a group of expendable criminals who were recruited to cross enemy lines during World War II.
The team were tasked with assassinating a number of German personnel.
The widely acclaimed movie - which was noted at the time for its violent scenes - boasted a star-studded cast that included the likes of Lee Marvin, Charles Bronson, Jim Brown, John Cassavetes, Robert Ryan, Telly Savalas, Robert Webber, and Donald Sutherland.
Meanwhile, Ayer recently revealed he's tired of being slated for the 'Suicide Squad' film, explaining that the final cut didn't match his original ambition.
The much-hyped movie was widely slammed by fans and critics, but Ayer claimed that some of the criticism directed towards his work was unfair.
Responding to negative comments about the movie from a film critics, Ayer wrote on Twitter: ''That's really mean spirited. I understand the nature of your job and the necessity to grab eyes.
''But a lot of people dedicated their blood sweat and tears and came together to make the original. It's incredibly painful to have two years of my love attacked in such a way. (sic)''
