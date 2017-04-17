David Arquette is always ''goofy''.

The 45-year-old actor endured a stint in rehab in 2011 for ''alcohol and other issues'' and his friend James Maslow admitted people often mistake his pal's wacky behaviour and rambling stories for being drunk.

James - who starred opposite David in the 2015 international tour of the stage adaptation of Sherlock Holmes and again in upcoming independent action comedy 'Bachelor Lions' - said: ''What people don't get about David is, when I do press with David he goes on a tangent and he'd be laughing and be goofy and people would look back and play that, make a gif out of it and go, 'Oh, David must have been drunk or something' and I'd go, 'No it's how he is, it was nine o'clock in the morning, he was completely sober. He enjoys life, he doesn't give a s**t. He's just goofy and that's who he is.''

And James, 26, insists there is no sign of the party animal that the 'Scream' actor used to be.

He exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''I'm sure he was [a party animal] back in the day but he can hang and have a great time but he doesn't even do shots.

''He'd be there having a drink and I'd be there doing shots but he was pretty tame in comparison. Even when he's out at Bootsy (Bellows, David's club) he'd have a few drinks and hang.

''Especially on Sherlock we were on the road together for a few months so I got to know David quite well. He is one of the most generous people I have ever met, a giving person (who is) always laughing and in a good mood so he's become a good friend of mine.''

And as the pair prepare to hit the big screen in 'Bachelor Lions' as a father and son, David is still cracking jokes.

James - who has just released his debut album 'How I like It' - added: ''He wasn't exactly happy that he played my dad - which he joked about, saying, 'Must have had you at 15'''