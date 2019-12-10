David Arquette would jump at the chance to return for 'Scream 5' - but hasn't received a call yet.
David Arquette would love to reprise his role as Officer Dewey Riley in the fifth 'Scream' film.
The 48-year-old actor says he's not yet been contacted by Gary Barber's Spyglass Media Group, who are developing the first 'Scream' film since 2011, and he's not sure if any of the other cast members will be returning, but he hopes the movie will continue the legacy late director Wes Craven left behind.
He told MovieWeb.com: ''So I know just like you that they're working on a script, apparently.
''I don't know if our characters are going to be involved.
''It'd be nice. It would be exciting to be a part of it.
''It'll be sad that Wes [Craven] isn't there but I would love to see his legacy continue and the great projects and films that he was a part of an afterlife, and continue what he started.
''I would love to see more 'Nightmare on Elm Streets'.
''I'd love to see more 'Screams'.
''I just think he's such an incredibly talented and amazing person. I'm so honoured that I had gotten to work with him, just in general.
''So, whatever they decide to do, it's what they'll decide.
''You can't bet on stuff like that. You just have to keep doing what you're doing.''
'Scream' was released in 1996 and spawned three sequels.
The franchise also starred Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and all four films were directed by Craven, who died in 2015.
'Scream' was reimagined as a television series in 2015 and broadcast on MTV.
The show suffered from low viewing figures and moved to VH1 ahead of the third series earlier this year.
Neve, 46, who played Sidney Prescott in the films, previously admitted that she couldn't imagine the franchise continuing without Craven.
She said: ''Well, you know, I think it would be challenging ... Wes Craven passed away ... he was the reason those movies were good.
''I mean, obviously Kevin Williamson wrote brilliant scripts. But you know, Wes was the heart of the thing. He was what kept the dynamic consistence. I think it would be difficult to work with another director.''
However, David said that felt that another film could be made as a tribute to Craven.
He said: ''I think Wes Craven would still be a part of it in an incredible way. It would be like a tribute almost.
''Yeah, I think it would be really fun. I love everyone involved in it.
''Neve (Campbell) is such an anchor, and so incredible as an actress. I think there's something there.''
Kai Whiston is back already with his second album of his own 'No World As Good As Mine', and this time he has the help of organic instruments.
Her debut album The Witching Hour is out soon.
Feet are mid-tour and promoting their debut album, and tonight they played Ramsgate Music Hall with support from local band Malpractice.
Famed for performing one of her own songs as her opening gambit on The X Factor, Lucy Spraggan rocked up at the Booking Hall as part of her UK and...
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
Life is quite sedentary in the small town of Bright Hope, the people rely on...
More than a decade after Scream 3, Craven and company reteam for another knowing thriller...
Watch the trailer for Hamlet 2.Steve Coogan plays Dana Marschz a failed actor who decides...
Andrew Fleming's Hamlet 2, a hot potato at this year's Sundance Film Festival which was...
David Arquette gets to reinforce his status as the goofy doofus once again in this...
Many critics will disagree with me, but I'm of the opinion that the Muppets, as...
My review notes for Scream consist of three whole words:Totally.F***ing.Scary.What has been billed as the...
One of the most poignant moments in the grave Holocaust drama The Grey Zone comes...
David Arquette gets to reinforce his status as the goofy doofus once again in this...
Wrestling - for all of its flash pots, Solid Gold dancers, and large, scantily clad,...
Spiders are annoying little creatures that always find ways to invade your space. Many people...
A movie is bad when you feel sorry for the actors onscreen. A movie is...
"You are who you eat." So goes the tongue-in-cheek (so to speak) tagline of...