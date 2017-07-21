David Arquette's wife couldn't brush her teeth for a week when she was pregnant.

The 45-year-old actor's spouse Christina suffered so badly with morning sickness when she was carrying their now-four-month-old son Augustus that she spent a full seven days in bed vomiting and didn't manage to scrub her mouth in between.

Speaking to People magazine, she said with a laugh: ''I would be running to the bathroom (when I was pregnant) and David would be holding my hair.

''I was just sick and in bed all the time. I don't think I brushed my teeth for a week because I was so bedridden and uncomfortable.''

However, the pair - who got married in 2015 - have somewhat of a different life now as not only are they up in the night with a newborn, but they also have to run around after their three-year-old son Charlie and care for David's 13-year-old daughter Coco, whom he has with his ex-wife Courteney Cox, when she stays with them.

David said: ''Oh my gosh, a teenager, a toddler and a newborn. It's quite a crazy household,'' before Christina chimes in and jokes: ''We're in baby boot camp and children boot camp. It's literally one kid here, one kid here.''

And, although things are no doubt stressful at times, Christina has admitted she really enjoys their blended family as everyone - including Courteney - gets along so well.

She added: ''Everybody just gets along so great.''

Now that Coco is a little bit older, David - who was married to the former 'Friends' star from 1999 until 2013 - is enjoying watching her delve into acting like her parents.

He explained: ''Coco is just such a wonderful young lady. I'm so proud of her. Seeing her do plays and sing, it's amazing.''

Christina added: ''I'm so fortunate for that as a stepparent.''