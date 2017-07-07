David Arquette is keeping his late sister's ''spirit alive'' through his baby son.

The 'Scream' actor and his wife Christina welcomed son Augustus Alexis into the world in March and chose the tot's middle name in honour of Alexis Arquette, who passed away six months before, and his family are proud they have found a way for the tragic actress' legacy to ''live on''.

He said of the name: ''My family is happy to have [Alexis'] legacy live on . . . We're keeping her spirit alive.''

While the 45-year-old star - who also has son Charlie, three, with Christina, and daughter Coco, 13, with ex-wife Courteney Cox - is still coming to terms with his grief for his sister, he still feels she is ''around'' and looking out for him.

He added to the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: ''It hurts to talk about her sometimes because I miss her. But this is bigger than both of us, and I still think she is around -- I sense her sometimes.''

Meanwhile, David previously admitted his closeness to ex-wife Courteney can be ''awkward'', but he's proud of the fact they still get on well and are able to keep their production company going without problems.

He said: ''It's awkward, too - like, we get married, and there's beautiful pictures of our wedding, and there's also a picture of me and my ex, and it's like, 'Ooh! I've been married before!' We have Coquette Productions so we produce things together and work together. It's just awesome to work together. I love her. We were married for 13 years or something and we have the baby. You just can't throw all that away.''