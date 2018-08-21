David Arquette is starring in 'Apalachin'.

The 'Never Been Kissed' star has been linked to play the lead role in the independent feature, which is set to be directed by Danny A. Abeckaser.

Abeckaser also penned the script alongside Jon Carlo whilst Jennifer Esposito, Robert Davi, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, PJ Byrne and Abeckaser will all star in the independent movie.

The film will follow the 1950s true story of trooper Ed Croswell, played by Arquette, who is responsible for foiling Vito Genovese's plan to go with 50 friends and colleagues to town of Apalachin in upstate New York.

Shooting begun earlier this week, with the movie expected to be released in 2019.

Meanwhile, David previously confessed he doesn't let his 14-year-old daughter Coco - who he has with his ex-wife Courteney Cox - search him on Google.

He said: ''With Coco, there's a 'Don't Google Daddy' clause ... I could put a list together. There are so many things. [There are] hundreds of things [I would re-do as a parent].''

And David recently admitted his closeness to ex-wife Courteney can be ''awkward'', but he's proud of the fact they still get on well and are able to keep their production company going without problems.

He added: ''It's awkward, too - like, we get married, and there's beautiful pictures of our wedding, and there's also a picture of me and my ex, and it's like, 'Ooh! I've been married before!' We have Coquette Productions so we produce things together and work together. It's just awesome to work together. I love her. We were married for 13 years or something and we have the baby. You just can't throw all that away.''