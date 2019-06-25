Dave Mustaine has thanked his fans for their ''support and love'' after he was diagnosed with throat cancer.

The MEGADETH frontman announced last week that he recently found out he has the disease and he is currently undergoing treatment, which doctors have told him has a ''90 per cent success rate''.

In a video update posted on his Twitter profile on Monday (24.06.19), Mustaine vowed to ''beat'' cancer with the help of his fanbase and loved ones.

He said: ''Hi, I wanted to take a moment real quick and thank my family, my friends and the best fans in the world for all of your support and love over the last few days.

''We're gonna beat this thing together.''

The 'Sweating Bullets' rockers postponed all of their 2019 dates as a result, but they are determined that their Megacruise, which takes place between October 13 and October 18, which sees them headline with acts including Anthrax, Testament and Suicidal Tendencies also due to perform, will still go ahead and they will be there in ''some form''.

In a statement posted on Instagram, the 57-year-old rocker said: ''I've been diagnosed with throat cancer. It's clearly something to be respected and faced head on - but I've faced obstacles before. I'm working closely with my doctors, and we've mapped out a treatment plan which they feel has a 90% success rate. Treatment has already begun.''

Mustaine - who is joined by David Ellefson, Kiko Loureiro and Dirk Verbeuren in the Grammy-winning thrash metal group - continued: ''Unfortunately, this requires that we cancel most shows this year. The 2019 Megacruise will happen, and the band will be a part of it in some form. All up to date information will be at megadeth.com as we get it. Megadeth will be back on the road ASAP.''

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers are also still ploughing ahead with work on their first new record since 2016's 'Dystopia'

The 'Symphony of Destruction' singer concluded: ''Meanwhile, Kiko, David, Dirk and I are in the studio, working on the follow up to Dystopia - which I can't wait for everyone to hear.

''I'm so thankful for my whole team - family, doctors, band members, trainers, and more.

''I'll keep everyone posted.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

''See you soon

''Dave Mustaine (sic)''

A number of Mustaine's peers sent their well wishes to him on social media.

Hatebreed frontman Jamey Jasta, 41, tweeted: ''Sending love brotha. (sic)''

Thrash metallers Overkill wrote: ''Sending positive vibes to @DaveMustaine who has just been diagnosed with throat cancer. Stay strong brother!''

Mustaine - who has Electra, 21, with wife Pamela Anne Casselberry and Justis, 27, from a previous relationship - was a member of rival band Metallica before he was let go in 1983 because of his battle with alcoholism and drugs.

He was replaced by current lead guitarist Kirk Hammett and went on to form Megadeth that same year.

Prior to joining the 'Nothing Else Matters' group, Mustaine was in the band Panic.