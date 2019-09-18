Dave Mustaine says doctors are ''feeling very positive'' about his ''progress'' during his on-going treatment for throat cancer.

The MEGADETH frontman recently found out he has the disease and was told the treatment he is undergoing has a ''90 per cent success rate''.

On Tuesday (17.09.19), he updated fans to let them know that he's doing well and thanked them for their support and well wishes.

In a statement shared on the band's official Facebook page, Dave said: ''I wanted to take a moment to give you all an update on the current status of my health.

''I'm almost through the last round of treatment and my doctors are feeling very positive regarding my progress.

''I want to thank all of you for the support and well wishes these last few months.

''I can't express enough gratitude as it has made this hard road easier knowing you are in my corner fighting with me!

''Over the next few weeks, my condition will be evaluated, and I will keep you posted on my progress.''

Although the band were forced to cancel their tour dates this year, Dave said he still plans to be at their upcoming Megacruise, which takes place between October 13 and October 18.

He added: ''We can't wait to see you, and I know all of the other wonderful artists feel the same way. Let's make this event one for the record books. Less than 30 days till we are Thrashing through the Pacific! See you all very soon. (sic)''

The thrash metallers are due to headline the event, with acts including Anthrax, Testament and Suicidal Tendencies also due to perform, and Dave previously reassured fans it will still go ahead and they will be there in ''some form''.

The 57-year-old rocker said: ''I've been diagnosed with throat cancer. It's clearly something to be respected and faced head on - but I've faced obstacles before. I'm working closely with my doctors, and we've mapped out a treatment plan which they feel has a 90% success rate. Treatment has already begun.''

Mustaine - who is joined by David Ellefson, Kiko Loureiro and Dirk Verbeuren in the Grammy-winning thrash metal group - continued: ''Unfortunately, this requires that we cancel most shows this year.

''The 2019 Megacruise will happen, and the band will be a part of it in some form. All up to date information will be at megadeth.com as we get it. Megadeth will be back on the road ASAP.''

The rocker also revealed the 'Sweating Bullets' band are still ploughing ahead with work on their first new record since 2016's 'Dystopia'

The 'Symphony of Destruction' singer said in his original statement about his diagnosis: ''Meanwhile, Kiko, David, Dirk and I are in the studio, working on the follow up to Dystopia - which I can't wait for everyone to hear.

''I'm so thankful for my whole team - family, doctors, band members, trainers, and more.

''I'll keep everyone posted.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

''See you soon

''Dave Mustaine (sic)''