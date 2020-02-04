Dave Mustaine is ''100 per cent free of cancer''.

The MEGADETH guitarist - who was diagnosed with throat cancer last summer - revealed the good news at the band's show at London's Wembley Arena on January 31st, and he was delighted to be playing in the English capital again.

He told the crowd: ''On October 16, I went to go see the doctor, and he said, 'You're 100 per cent free of cancer.'

''It felt really good to be able to come out here and stand on this stage in front of so many of my old friends here in London.''

The group's London show came just days after Megadeth performed their first gig since Dave's throat cancer diagnosis.

He joined his bandmates for their first live appearance in 15 months, opening for Five Finger Death Punch at the Hartwell Arena in Helsinki, Finland.

The band's bassist, David Ellefson - who formed the band with Dave in 1983 - took to Facebook to thank their fans for their ''prayers'', which he said ''surely worked'', and admitted they felt ''overwhelming gratitude'' to be reunited on stage with the 58-year-old singer.

He wrote: ''This is a photo from tonight's tour kick off show in Helsinki, one filled with overwhelming gratitude from the four of us for the return of Dave's health, and the privilege for us to perform for you again.

''The reality and weight of what hung in the balance during Dave's cancer treatments these last months really shone through during the Q&A at the pre-show VIP meet n greet and in each song we performed on that stage.

''Life is a gift & our health is precious.

''Thank you for all the prayers and support to Dave and the @megadeth camp these past months....they surely worked!

''We are blessed to celebrate this new decade on a sold out tour across Europe! Hope to see you there. Godspeed.... #5fdp #megadeth #badwolves (Photo by @rockaroundtblog) (sic)''