The Rolling Stones are set to release a new greatest hits compilation album called 'Honk'.

The 'Satisfaction' hitmakers will drop their new Best Of album - which is set to include the biggest hits and classic cuts from every Rolling Stones studio album from 1971 to 2016's 'Blue & Lonesome' - next month on April 19.

'Honk' will be comprised of two CDs, or three LP vinyls, housing 36 essential Stones' tracks, including eight Top 10 singles, 'Brown Sugar', 'Tumbling Dice', 'Angie', 'It's Only Rock'n'Roll (But I Like It)', 'Fool To Cry', 'Miss You', 'Emotional Rescue' and 'Start Me Up'.

The track list also features newer tracks from the band's extensive back catalogue, such as 'Doom & Gloom' - recorded in 2012 - as well as 'Just Your Fool', 'Ride 'Em On Down' and 'Hate To See You Go' from the band's 2016's Grammy Award-winning, number one album, 'Blue & Lonesome'.

Also included on the album's bonus disc are 10 live tracks recorded at packed-out stadiums round the world during the band's more recent sold-out tours, many of which feature special guests.

Tracks on the live bonus disc include 'Dead Flowers', which was performed with Brad Paisley in 2013, 'Bitch', with Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, and 'Wild Horses', which Florence Welch performed with the band in London last year during the 'No Filter Tour'.

Fans who pre-order 'Honk' will be able to access the live version of 'Wild Horses' featuring Florence from Thursday (14.03.19).

The compilation album comes as the rockers are set to tour the USA starting on April 20, and are currently putting together their next studio album.

The Rolling Stones - 'Honk' Track Listing

Disc 1

Start Me Up

Brown Sugar

Rocks Off

Miss You

Tumbling Dice

Just Your Fool

Wild Horses

Fool To Cry

Angie

Beast Of Burden

Hot Stuff

It's Only Rock'n'Roll (But I Like It)

Rock And A Hard Place

Doom And Gloom

Love Is Strong

Mixed Emotions

Don't Stop

Ride 'Em On Down

Disc 2

Bitch

Harlem Shuffle

Hate To See You Go

Rough Justice

Happy

Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)

One More Shot

Respectable

You Got Me Rocking

Rain Fall Down

Dancing With Mr D

Undercover (Of The Night)

Emotional Rescue

Waiting On A Friend

Saint Of Me

Out Of Control

Streets Of Love

Out Of Tears

Disc 3 - Live Tracks

Get off My Cloud

Dancing With Mr D

Beast Of Burden (with Ed Sheeran)

She's A Rainbow

Wild Horses (with Florence Welch)

Let's Spend The Night Together

Dead Flowers (with Brad Paisley)

Shine A Light

Under My Thumb

Bitch (with Dave Grohl)