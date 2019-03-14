The Rolling Stones are set to release a new greatest hits compilation album called 'Honk' next month, with an extra bonus disc of live tracks.
The 'Satisfaction' hitmakers will drop their new Best Of album - which is set to include the biggest hits and classic cuts from every Rolling Stones studio album from 1971 to 2016's 'Blue & Lonesome' - next month on April 19.
'Honk' will be comprised of two CDs, or three LP vinyls, housing 36 essential Stones' tracks, including eight Top 10 singles, 'Brown Sugar', 'Tumbling Dice', 'Angie', 'It's Only Rock'n'Roll (But I Like It)', 'Fool To Cry', 'Miss You', 'Emotional Rescue' and 'Start Me Up'.
The track list also features newer tracks from the band's extensive back catalogue, such as 'Doom & Gloom' - recorded in 2012 - as well as 'Just Your Fool', 'Ride 'Em On Down' and 'Hate To See You Go' from the band's 2016's Grammy Award-winning, number one album, 'Blue & Lonesome'.
Also included on the album's bonus disc are 10 live tracks recorded at packed-out stadiums round the world during the band's more recent sold-out tours, many of which feature special guests.
Tracks on the live bonus disc include 'Dead Flowers', which was performed with Brad Paisley in 2013, 'Bitch', with Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, and 'Wild Horses', which Florence Welch performed with the band in London last year during the 'No Filter Tour'.
Fans who pre-order 'Honk' will be able to access the live version of 'Wild Horses' featuring Florence from Thursday (14.03.19).
The compilation album comes as the rockers are set to tour the USA starting on April 20, and are currently putting together their next studio album.
The Rolling Stones - 'Honk' Track Listing
Disc 1
Start Me Up
Brown Sugar
Rocks Off
Miss You
Tumbling Dice
Just Your Fool
Wild Horses
Fool To Cry
Angie
Beast Of Burden
Hot Stuff
It's Only Rock'n'Roll (But I Like It)
Rock And A Hard Place
Doom And Gloom
Love Is Strong
Mixed Emotions
Don't Stop
Ride 'Em On Down
Disc 2
Bitch
Harlem Shuffle
Hate To See You Go
Rough Justice
Happy
Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)
One More Shot
Respectable
You Got Me Rocking
Rain Fall Down
Dancing With Mr D
Undercover (Of The Night)
Emotional Rescue
Waiting On A Friend
Saint Of Me
Out Of Control
Streets Of Love
Out Of Tears
Disc 3 - Live Tracks
Get off My Cloud
Dancing With Mr D
Beast Of Burden (with Ed Sheeran)
She's A Rainbow
Wild Horses (with Florence Welch)
Let's Spend The Night Together
Dead Flowers (with Brad Paisley)
Shine A Light
Under My Thumb
Bitch (with Dave Grohl)
