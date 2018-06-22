Foo Fighters picked up two prizes at the Kerrang! Awards, while Biffy Clyro were named Best British Band at the ceremony on Thursday (21.06.18).
Dave Grohl dedicated his Kerrang! Award to the late Chester Bennington.
The Foo Fighters frontman gave a heartfelt tribute to the Linkin Park rocker - who tragically took his own life in July 2017 - as his band picked up the Best International Band accolade at the rock publication's annual ceremony, which took place at the Islington Assembly Hall in north London on Thursday (21.06.18).
Referencing the suicide of his former Nirvana bandmate, Kurt Cobain, Dave said: ''On a serious note, I would like to dedicate this one to Chester.
''I know what it's like to lose somebody like that. At least we have his music forever. So this one's for Chester.''
The 'Sky is a Neighbourhood' hitmakers had a successful evening as they were also named Best International Live Act at the ceremony.
Meanwhile, Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor was overwhelmed to be named the Kerrang! Legend winner.
He said: ''I'm humbled by this, I don't look at myself like that. But if other people do; f**k it, let's get it on!''
Joe Perry was presented the Kerrang! Inspiration Award by his Hollywood Vampires bandmate Johnny Depp, who described the Aerosmith star as being ''born to be a rockstar'', while Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi received a standing ovation at the end of the night when he took the Kerrang! Icon Award.
Other big winners included Biffy Clyro, who were named Best British Band and hilariously dubbed ''Biffy the Vampire Slayer'' by Alice Cooper, Enter Shikari, who took home Best Album for 'The Spark', and Neck Deep, whose 'In Bloom' was named Best Song, Architects, who were named Best Live Act.
Dream State, who songs explore addiction and mental health issues, won Best British Breakthrough.
Singer Charlotte 'CJ' Gilpin said: ''Music has saved me in so many ways. I just want people to listen to our music and I want that to help them.''
Kerrang! Awards winners list:
Best British Breakthrough:
Dream State
Best International Breakthrough:
Code Orange
Best Song:
Neck Deep - 'In Bloom'
Kerrang! Inspiration:
Joe Perry
Best International Live Act:
Foo Fighters
Best British Live Act:
Architects
Best Album:
Enter Shikari - 'The Spark'
Kerrang! Legend:
Corey Taylor
Best British Band:
Biffy Clyro
Best International Band:
Foo Fighters
Kerrang! Icon:
Tony Iommi
It was on this day (June 15th) in 1979 that Joy Division unveiled their iconic debut album 'Unknown Pleasures'.
The best Stephen King adaptations in film history.
Download Festival finally got the stunning weather it deserved, as over 100,000 fans descended with the likes of Guns N Roses, Ozzy Osbourne and...
Slaves sweat it out in the video for their latest single 'Cut And Run'; the first single from their forthcoming new release, the details of which are...
This year's winning shows were 'The Cursed Child' and 'The Band's Visit'.
In a new clip from the forthcoming official Kurt Cobain documentary, we discover the birth...
Kurt Cobain was trapped in a troubled homelife as a child with his parents having...
It's amazing in many ways that Nirvana's Paramount show has taken 20 years to receive...
Underneath the famous Muppet Theatre, oil has been discovered. Tex Richman, an oilman, finds out...
'Lemmy' is the biographical documentary film of one Ian Kilmister, legendary rock'n'roller and leader of...