Dave Grohl dedicated his Kerrang! Award to the late Chester Bennington.

The Foo Fighters frontman gave a heartfelt tribute to the Linkin Park rocker - who tragically took his own life in July 2017 - as his band picked up the Best International Band accolade at the rock publication's annual ceremony, which took place at the Islington Assembly Hall in north London on Thursday (21.06.18).

Referencing the suicide of his former Nirvana bandmate, Kurt Cobain, Dave said: ''On a serious note, I would like to dedicate this one to Chester.

''I know what it's like to lose somebody like that. At least we have his music forever. So this one's for Chester.''

The 'Sky is a Neighbourhood' hitmakers had a successful evening as they were also named Best International Live Act at the ceremony.

Meanwhile, Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor was overwhelmed to be named the Kerrang! Legend winner.

He said: ''I'm humbled by this, I don't look at myself like that. But if other people do; f**k it, let's get it on!''

Joe Perry was presented the Kerrang! Inspiration Award by his Hollywood Vampires bandmate Johnny Depp, who described the Aerosmith star as being ''born to be a rockstar'', while Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi received a standing ovation at the end of the night when he took the Kerrang! Icon Award.

Other big winners included Biffy Clyro, who were named Best British Band and hilariously dubbed ''Biffy the Vampire Slayer'' by Alice Cooper, Enter Shikari, who took home Best Album for 'The Spark', and Neck Deep, whose 'In Bloom' was named Best Song, Architects, who were named Best Live Act.

Dream State, who songs explore addiction and mental health issues, won Best British Breakthrough.

Singer Charlotte 'CJ' Gilpin said: ''Music has saved me in so many ways. I just want people to listen to our music and I want that to help them.''

Kerrang! Awards winners list:

Best British Breakthrough:

Dream State

Best International Breakthrough:

Code Orange

Best Song:

Neck Deep - 'In Bloom'

Kerrang! Inspiration:

Joe Perry

Best International Live Act:

Foo Fighters

Best British Live Act:

Architects

Best Album:

Enter Shikari - 'The Spark'

Kerrang! Legend:

Corey Taylor

Best British Band:

Biffy Clyro

Best International Band:

Foo Fighters

Kerrang! Icon:

Tony Iommi