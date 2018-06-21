Dave Grohl wants to duet with Adele.

The Foo Fighters frontman admitted he wishes rumours the 'Skyfall' hitmaker featured on the group's last album, 'Concrete and Gold', were true but he won't give up hope of getting the British singer to work with the band on the next record instead.

He said: ''Unfortunately it wasn't true [about her being on the last album] but maybe next time.''

And Dave credits Adele with helping his 12-year-old daughter Violet - who he duetted with on the 30-year-old star's 'When We Were Young' at a charity gig in San Francisco last month - learn to sing.

He told The Sun newspaper: ''Violet would listen to Adele's records and just imitate and that's how she learned to sing.

''At home there are instruments everywhere and her voice - she was born with it. Everybody loves Adele.''

The 49-year-old rocker - who also has daughters Harper, nine, and three-year-old Ophelia with wife Jordyn Blum - also revealed he's hoping to catch up with his old friend Prince Harry while he's in the UK for the band's 'Concrete & Gold' tour.

The 33-year-old royal visited Dave after he broke his leg in 2015, but he didn't invite the 'Walk' hitmaker to his wedding to former actress Meghan Markle, who is now known as the Duchess of Sussex, last month.

Dave said: ''I didn't get an invite. I didn't. We texted. I said 'Congratulations, we're in town'.

''He's very happy. He's a really sweet guy. When I broke my leg he was the first to come and visit me.

''He was so low-key. My kids and our nanny didn't realise who he was.''