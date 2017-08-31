Dave Grohl has urged for mental health to be taken more seriously.

The Foo Fighters frontman paid tribute to Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell and Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington - who took their own lives within weeks of each other - and slammed the ''stigma attached'' to depression and mental health.

Speaking to New Zealand radio station The Rock FM, he said: ''When it comes to someone like Chris Cornell or Chester, you know, depression is a disease, and everybody goes through it their own way ... I just always immediately think of their families, their bandmates, and just ... going through something like suicide, it's a long road, and Chris was such a beautiful guy, man. He was the sweetest person. He was so talented. He had so much to offer that it was a real shock to hear that he had gone.

''But you know, I think that mental health and depression is something that people should really take seriously. There's a stigma attached to it that's unfortunate, because just as you take care of yourselves in every other way, I think it's important that people try and take care of themselves in that way, too. And it ain't easy, you know? Life's hard.''

Whilst Taylor Hawkins added: ''It just goes to show you, it doesn't matter what's in your bank account, or how many hits are on your YouTube page, or all that kind of crap. It all goes out the window if, as Dave said, you're not feeling right.''