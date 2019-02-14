Dave Grohl recently underwent surgery on his arm.

The 50-year-old rocker's group Foo Fighters recently announced they would be pulling out of performing at the opening of The Fillmore in New Orleans on February 15 and 16 due to a ''band member injury'' and it's now been revealed the 'Walk' hitmaker had been in hospital to treat a long-running problem.

Speaking to Live Nation president and CEO Michael Rapino at Los Angeles' Pollstar Live conference, he said: ''This is something I've had to deal with for a long time and it's not the end of the world, but I did have to have surgery on my arm because I need it to pay the rent,'' he said. ''I knew I had to fix my arm at some point and I went ahead and did it.''

And Dave admitted the surgery gave him the opportunity to undergo some much-needed rest.

He said: ''Right before they wheeled me in [for surgery] the guys said, 'Hey, we're going to give you something that's going to make you feel really good' and I thought I finally get to take a nap.''

The 'Learn to Fly' singer enjoys touring and insisted it is only work ''if you don't want to do it''.

He added: ''I've never said, 'Ugh, I have to go on stage and drink whisky and have 30,000 people sing my songs.' It's pretty f***ing cool.''

And the former Nirvana star insisted the group have no plans to ever go their separate ways, though he also admitted that in their early days, they often thought they would stop playing together after ''one more record''.

He said: ''It gets to the point to where I refer to it like imagine your grandparents getting a divorce.

''I'm sure it happens sometimes, but why? You can't break up. Who even cares any more? Just go play shows.''