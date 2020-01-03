Dave Grohl is set to reunite with the surviving members of Nirvana at a benefit show this weekend.

The Foo Fighters frontman will be joined for a one-off appearance with the 'Smells Like Teen Spirit' group's bassist Krist Novoselic and guitarist Pat Smear at The Art of Elysium's annual Heaven gala at The Palladium in Los Angeles on Saturday (04.01.20).

The star-studded bill also features Beck, St Vincent and Grohl's 13-year-old daughter, Violet - who has been joining her father on stage in recent times to show off her incredible vocals - as well as Marilyn Manson, Cheap Trick and L7.

The last time Grohl, Novoselic and Smear performed together was at Foo Fighters' CalJam Festival in California in October, 2018.

Prior to the set, the 'Come As You Are' hitmakers - which were fronted by late grunge legend Kurt Cobain until his tragic death at the age of 27 in in April 1994 - played at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014, with the likes of Lorde, Joan Jett, Kim Gordon and St. Vincent joining forces for the special performance.

The Art of Elysium was founded in 1997 to ''support individuals in the midst of difficult emotional life challenges like illness, hospitalisation, displacement, confinement, and/or crisis.''

Meanwhile, Foo Fighters have been teasing fans with updates from the recording of their 10th studio album.

The 'All My Life' band recently shared a picture of a microphone standing in a bath on Instagram, and now they've shared a black and white snap of drums on stairs, with a clip of what is presumably drummer Taylor Hawkins playing the instrument.

Grohl recently said their follow-up to 2017's 'Concrete and Gold' is ''f***ing weird''.

Asked how it'll differ, he replied: ''You'll hear. It's f***ing weird.''

The heavy rock legends are also working on plans to celebrate their 25th anniversary this year.