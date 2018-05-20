Dave Grohl wants to swap music for butchery.

The Foo Fighters frontman is obsessed with barbecuing and spends hours studying videos on how to perfect his seasoning and grilling, so is planning to take a course to further his culinary skills when he gets a break from touring.

He said: ''I have spent far too long lost down a YouTube wormhole, watching videos on how to make the best spice rub for the perfect brisket.

''When I get back to LA, I'm taking a butchery course.''

The 49-year-old rocker - who has daughters Violet, 12, Harper, nine, and three-year-old Ophelia with wife Jordyn Blum - recently splashed out on his dream grill after being left disappointed when his spouse failed to pick up on his hints and instead bought him a high-tech toilet as a Christmas gift.

He told GQ magazine: ''There's this one grill that I'm after. Man, what a grill.

''I kept dropping hints before Christmas to my wife and I wasn't being very subtle about it either.

''I go down on Christmas morning and she hands me this envelope. In my head I'm like, 'These must be the keys to the grill, right?'

''Anyway, I open up the envelope and it's an order form.

''You know, like the payment confirmations you get if you buy something on Amazon. You know what it was for? A toilet.

''One of those Japanese toilets that surprise you with a jet of water up your ass every so often. I'm like, 'You gotta be kidding me?'

''So I just went online and bought the damn grill myself. Merry Christmas to me.''