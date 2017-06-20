Dave Grohl has hinted Foo Fighters' new album features vocals from ''the biggest pop star in the world''.

The 'Learn To Fly' rockers announced on Tuesday (20.06.17) they are to release their new record 'Concrete and Gold' later this year, and now the band's frontman has teased a ''surprising'' collaboration with a mystery pop singer who lends their vocals to one of the album's ''heaviest songs.''

Dave said: ''We have a bunch of guests that we haven't told anybody about yet, some of them will really surprise you. But there is one, who is probably the biggest pop star in the world, and I'm not kidding, sings back-ups on one of the heaviest songs on the record, and we are not telling anybody who it is.''

The hint has led fans to speculate that it could be 'Shape of You' hitmaker Ed Sheeran, whose recent album 'Divide' has been dominating the charts since its release in April.

And with both Ed and Foo Fighters preparing to take to the stage at Glastonbury festival in the UK over the weekend, fans have also began speculating a live debut of their possible collaboration.

It's not just the 26-year-old musician that fans are hoping joins the 'Walk' hitmakers on stage at the famous festival either, as Dave also hinted they could join forces with fellow rock band Queens of the Stone Age.

Speaking about the band's new album with Annie Mac on UK radio station BBC Radio 1 on Tuesday, 48-year-old Dave said: ''It was great because we were one block away from Queens of the Stone Age while they were making their record, so every day we would sneak over to each other's studios and steal donuts and coffee. And we were listening to each other's records thinking 'you know what, rock and roll is alive and well'.

''These two records, honestly, Queens of the Stone Age and Foo Fighters should just join forces and take over the world right now.''

To which Annie said: ''Well we are hoping that that happens in some way at Glastonbury, live on the Pyramid Stage, I'm just going to put it out there.''

Dave then replied: ''We'll see what happens.''