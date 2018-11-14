Dave Grohl treated some of the firefighters tackling the California wildfires to some of the dishes made by his own company, Backbeat BBQ.
The Foo Fighters frontman recently launched Backbeat BBQ and paid a visit to one of the Los Angeles Fire Department's stations on Monday (12.11.18), to feed some of the 8,000 firefighters who have been tackling the devastating blaze, which has claimed 42 lives so far and destroyed thousands of homes.
Sharing a series of pictures of himself with some of the team in front of a fire engine and with children from the area on his band's Instagram, the 'All My Life' hitmaker wrote: ''To all the Los Angeles Fire Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department heroes we met last night ... Thank you. It was an honor to cook for you#backbeatbbq (sic)''
The Los Angeles County Fire Station 68 also shared the post on their profile, adding: ''Thanks Dave! It was excellent!''
The 49-year-old rocker joins the likes of Gerard Butler and Lady Gaga in offering support and relief during the deadly fires.
Gerard's Malibu home was damaged in the blaze, but he's been doing what he can to help others.
He said: ''I'm OK, I just came from my property and it could've been worse. A lot of it's damage, but to be honest I feel bad for ... so many communities here that are trailer parks, suburban working class houses that are completely destroyed.
''People have lost everything, and we have some of them staying at our house right now. It's just really sad, you know, because people give their lives to get to a place like this. I've lost a lot of belongings, but I haven't lost everything.''
Whilst the 'A Star Is Born' actress volunteered at a pop-up shelter.
The 32-year-old singer was forced to leave her Malibu property last week, and just days later, she was seen stopping by the makeshift Red Cross shelter at the Pacific Palisades High School on to offer support to the volunteers and evacuees there.
The 'Million Reasons' hitmaker spent 90 minutes in the shelter, where she handed out gift cards, posed for photos, and sang to a 98-year-old woman in order to bolster her spirits.
She told those at the shelter: ''I extend my love. I know we do not know each other, but I love you. This is an emergency, but you are not alone.''
Miley Cyrus, Robin Thicke and Neil Young are among those who have lost their homes.
