Dave Grohl's rare 1992 solo album has sold on eBay for $565.55 (£428.86).

A copy of the cassette tape of the former Nirvana drummer and Foo Fighters frontman's record, which he released under the name 'Late!' and recorded two years after he joined the 'Smells Like Teen Spirit' group, was recently swept up by a fan on the online auction site for the impressive sum of money.

The album was originally called 'Pocketwatch' and featured demos, some of which were ''re-worked'' for his two bands.

In the description on the auction website, the seller wrote: ''Rare cassette (purchased in 1994 via mail-order) of songs that Dave Grohl demoed, some of which would be re-recorded for either Nirvana or the Foo Fighters.''

The 10-track record was released via the Simple Machines' Took Cassette Series and the 50-year-old rocker was invited to release it on CD by the label, but he turned down the offer.

It has been a great month for memorabilia for Nirvana fans.

The iconic grunge band's late frontman Kurt Cobain's iconic hospital gown that he wore when they played Reading Festival in 1992 recently went up for auction.

The 'Come As You Are' singer wore the legendary garment on stage at the annual music festival for what was his last performance in the UK - before his tragic death two years later - and the famous gown is up for sale via RR Auction is expected to sell for $50,000 (£40,000).

Nirvana's 1992 set at Reading Festival was one of their most memorable, because Kurt famously wore the off-white hospital gown to poke fun at the mounting rumours about his health.

He even had music journalist Everett True push him on stage in a wheelchair before opening the performance with a few notes of Bette Midler's 'The Rose' and pretending to collapse.

Since Cobain's death, the hospital gown has been in the possession of a fan, who said they received it from the singer's then wife, Courtney Love, at a Seattle vigil following his suicide.

A letter accompanying the garment read: ''Late that evening, Courtney Love showed up accompanied by Kat Bjelland of Babes in Toyland with a bag of Kurt's clothes.

''She was visibly grief-stricken and proceeded to pass the clothes out while asking trivia about Kurt's life... She handed me his hospital gown from the legendary Reading Festival performance from 1992.

''She then cried on my shoulder for a while. I tried to say something reassuring about his love for her and she pushed me away, insisting that he only loved Frances... The entire incident was sad. And weird. And it blew my teenage mind.''

The track-listing for Dave's tape is as follows:

'Pokey the Little Puppy' - 4:21

'Petrol CB' - 4:44

'Friend of a Friend' - 3:06

'Throwing Needles' - 3:20

'Just Another Story About Skeeter Thompson' - 2:05

'Color Pictures of a Marigold' - 3:13

'Hell's Garden' - 3:18

'Winnebago (Grohl, Geoff Turner)' - 4:11

'Bruce' - 3:52

'Milk' - 2:35