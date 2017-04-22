Dave Grohl's mother was worried Madonna would ''snatch him up''.

Virgina Hanlon Grohl has written a book called 'From Cradle to Stage' about the experience of raising a rock star son and revealed she never worried about him getting involved with drugs but did have an irrational fear that Dave, 48, would start dating Madonna when he was younger.

She told The Guardian: ''I did worry about women. I don't know how to tell you this, it's so embarrassing, but my biggest fear was that Madonna would snatch him up.''

Virginia also opened up about the suicide of Dave's Nirvana bandmate Kurt Cobain in 1994 at the age of just 27.

She said: ''Somebody came in to tell me, and ... it was shocking but I wasn't surprised. Things were so bad and there had been a couple of other times ... I was worried about David ... losing a friend in such a horrible way, and losing a career. But I never thought he would be destroyed by it. He's such a positive person, and he has good stuff pouring out of him.''

Kurt's mother Wendy did not contribute to the book because she is still ''devastated'' about the 2015 movie 'Montage of Heck' about her son.

Virginia explained that she felt ''slapped in the face'' and betrayed ''by her portrayal as an uncaring, distant mother'' but encouraged Virginia to share her own memories of Kurt in the tome.

Virginia also spoke to a number of other mothers of famous musicians for her book and was surprised by how positive Amy Winehouse's mother Janis was, despite the star's death after an alcohol and drugs battle in 2011.

She said: ''I felt I must have been shaking my head. Can you really be that optimistic? And yet she is. She just has this life goes on theory ... She didn't talk about blaming ... they had to deal with this very unusual child. I don't know what they could have done, but they tried a lot of things.''