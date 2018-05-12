Dave Grohl is planning to record a 25-minute song.

The Foo Fighters frontman insists his next project isn't a ''solo record'', but he'll be doing all the writing and recording for the lengthy instrumental himself.

He said: ''I have a studio, EastWest in LA, where I'm going to set up an expanse of instruments.

''Several drum kits, a load of guitars, bass, rhythm and lead.

''I'll hit play and the clock will start ticking. I will record the first drum part, then I will run to the next drum set and play another drum part that will record over the first.

''Then I will do the same with all the guitars, all assigned to a different moment in the instrumental...

''The best part is we'll film everything with multiple cameras so by the end of it you will see and hear one song being played for 25 minutes, with six different Dave Grohls playing every note, on every single instrument, all the way through in one take.''

But the 49-year-old rocker admits it will take a lot of preparation.

He said: ''The worst part is, and that's why I've had about four hours sleep every night on this tour, I have to write and then memorise all the music for this thing, for all the instruments, before I get back to LA in two weeks.''

The 'My Hero' hitmaker is undertaking the project ''just because [he] can'' because his success means he's in a position where he doesn't have to worry about other people's opinions.

He said: ''No one thought Nirvana would be a big deal... So when everything went crazy, when the world started coming to us, when that whole wild ride started happening, it gave me a license to never have to listen to anyone ever again.

''From that moment on, no one has told me what to do.

''In 25 years, I have never had anyone say to me, 'Oh Dave, you have to do this.' F**k you, mother***er. I'm the president of my record company. I own my entire back catalogue. I get to say when we do this, when we do that.

''So if something needs doing, I'll just do it myself.

''If I want to write a 25-minute instrumental, write all the music, play all the instruments, film it and then, guess what, maybe never even release it? I'll do it. Just because I can.''