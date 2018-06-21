Dave Grohl says kissing his daughter Ophelia goodnight is to blame for his husky voice.

The Foo Fighters frontman has reassured fans that his vocals are not damaged after reports surfaced suggesting his growling wasn't the same at the band's recent gigs, but he says catching a cold from his four-year-old girl after kissing her on the lips meant he wasn't 100 per cent on form.

He told the Daily Star newspaper: ''The week before the tour my four-year-old got f***ing sick, I'm at home with her all week and I'm like, 'Oh God no, no, no please don't do it' but she wants a kiss goodnight every night!

''I try to give her the cheek but she wants the lips and then on the flight over to Germany I start to feel it, I'm like f*** I'm getting a fever, I'm feeling sore.

''Then the next show my throat closes up on me.

''I've got a f***ing cold, there's nothing I can do!''

The 49-year-old rocker - who also has nine-year-old Harper and 12-year-old Violet with his wife Jordyn Blum - says that his ear-melting vocals are thanks to his hero, late Motorhead frontman Lemmy, who influenced a generation of artists with his hoarse vocal styling.

He said: ''One of the things we're most proud of is we're f***ing raw.

''I don't want it to sound like the record I want it to sound like Motorhead live at Hammersmith!

''My favourite vocalists are like Lemmy. I'm not a f***ing crooner, I don't have in-ear monitors, we're really old school.''

Foo Fighters continue the UK leg of their 'Concrete & Gold Tour' at London Stadium on Friday (22.06.18).