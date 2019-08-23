Dave Grohl's eldest daughter is going to join Foo Fighters on stage at Leeds festival.

Violet, 13 - whom he has with wife Jordyn Blum - recently joined the US rockers on stage for a rendition of their track 'Dirty Water' from their 2017 'Concrete and Gold' LP at Sziget in Budapest, Hungary, and Dave has revealed she will be at the festival when they headline tonight (23.08.19), but she will miss sister festival Reading as she has to fly back home for school.

The former Nirvana drummer - who also has five-year-old Ophelia and 10-year-old Harper with his spouse - also revealed that he and his daughter always ''order room service and watch horror films'' in between shows.

Speaking to Jo Whiley on BBC Radio 2, he said: ''She is here. She has singing lessons every night. ''It's said because she is going to have to miss Reading because she has to go back to eighth grade.

''She is going to do Leeds with us and then she has to go to school man, she's a kid.

''It's weird. She is the best travel buddy.

''We just hang out in the room and order room service and watch horror movies.

''Then we go to the gig, I get ready for the gig, she gets ready for the gig.

''I give her a hug before we go on stage and she comes out and sings.

''Afterwards we get back into the car and go back to the hotel and order room service and watch horror films.

''It's really cool, but I have to remind myself that, 'Wait, she's 13. It's time to go back to school.''

Meanwhile, Dave recently performed a surprise set with Rick Astley at the intimate Moth Club venue in London.

The pair reunited for another rendition of Rick's hit song 'Never Gonna Give You Up', with the latter on drums instead of vocals.

The 80s pop icon previously joined Foo Fighters at Japan's Summer Sonic Festival in August 2017, where they played Nirvana's 'Smells Like Teen Spirit' before breaking into 'Never Gonna Give You Up'.

Dave - who is a major Rick Astley fan - says he has the loudest vocals ever and joked that the ''monitors explode'' every time he's performed with him.

He said: ''I'll tell you one thing about him.

''When he gets on a microphone and sings, he sings 10 times louder than anybody I know.

''He has such a strong voice and when he jumps up on stage with us and gets the mic and starts singing, the monitors explode.

''I am not kidding, all the levels go straight to red.

''He's got a really strong voice.''

Foo Fighters at Reading will be on BBC4 at 10pm on Sunday (25.08.19) night.