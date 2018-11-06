Dave Grohl wants to play drums for AC/DC.

The Foo Fighters frontman has played the instrument for some of the world's biggest artists - including Nirvana, Queens Of The Stone Age, and David Bowie - but has one last artist to check off his bucket list.

Asked who else he'd like to play drums for, he told Forbes magazine: ''AC/DC. That's my last one, that's it. Phil Rudd is back though. If you dive back into their back catalogue, that early shit, there was a little bit more dynamic, then they settled into the groove. That's the thing. And it's because of Phil Rudd. It's AC/DC, but that guy holds the key.''

Meanwhile, the 49-year-old musician previously revealed he treats every Foo Fighters album as if it could be their last.

He shared: ''Believe me, my Dad, he was a bad ass, and a super smart dude, and a wicked musician with perfect pitch. So he didn't take any of this lightly, and one of his friends that he grew up with was a famous drummer in Herb Alpert's Tijuana Brass. When his friend passed away he kind of had nothing. He spent all his money, so he kind of blew it. So when Nirvana became popular my Dad was like, 'Dude, look, listen. This is what happened to my friend, you know this ain't going to last, you better treat every single cheque like it's your last one, and don't mess around.' I was like, 'Okay.' I honestly did, and to this day, I still feel that way. I feel like, okay, well this is going to be the last record, this is going to be the last record.''