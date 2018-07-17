Dave Grohl's 12-year-old daughter Violet has been doing backing vocals for Foo Fighters.

The 'Learn to Fly' hitmaker's eldest girl has joined her rockstar dad on stage on the first few dates of the North American leg of their 'Concrete & Gold Tour'.

During the band's recent Toronto gig at the Rogers Centre, Grohl - who also has nine-year-old Harper and four-year-old Ophelia with his wife Jordyn Blum - shouted out: ''That's my boo!''

And on another night, he said: ''Violet Grohl, you sound amazing!''

Violet is not the only person keen to compete with her father's talent either, the band's support act The Struts recently revealed they'd like to give the 'Everlong' hitmakers ''a run for their money''.

The 'Body Talks' rockers are on the road with Grohl and co for the second time, and guitarist Adam Slack said they are hoping to be as big as their ''role models'' one day.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, he laughed: ''They've taken us under their big hairy, sweaty wings. It's a hairy band, lots of beards.''

Before adding: ''We are lucky enough to be going out with them for the second time.

''We've got Maidson Square Garden, Fenway Park, stadiums and stuff.

''We are absolutely buzzing, it's all about to kick off for us.

''They are just great role models for us.

''I definitely look up to them in many aspects, but I want to give them a run for their money.''

Last month, Grohl faced headlines about his vocals sounding off, but he reassured fans that he was simply suffering from a cold.

Adam said of their hardcore performances: ''I think we were quite flabbergasted by how long they play, it really puts it into perspective.

''Three hours a night, how many of them? Six of them and all of them are the top of their game musician wise.''