Dave Grohl is fed up of being asked about rock 'n' roll being ''extinct''.

The Foo Fighters frontman - who has just been announced as a first time performer at the 2018 BRIT Awards on February 21 - is always quizzed about the lack of guitar and rock bands on the scene, but he says it couldn't be more alive, especially after the US rockers sold out both nights at London's 90,000-capacity Wembley Stadium last year.

He fumed: ''I don't believe in the school of thought that says rock 'n' roll is an extinct genre - I've been answering the same question for 25 f**king years now.

''Every time I release a record they ask how it feels to be 'one of the last'.

''But I look around and I see a hell of a lot of rock bands.''

Dave says he has no doubt that he and his peers will continue rocking stadium-size crowds for years to come.

The 48-year-old rocker - who is joined by Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear and Rami Jafee in the band - told the Daily Star newspaper: ''I remember giving an interview in London two years ago and the journalist asked, 'Don't you feel obsolete? Most of today's groups don't have guitars or drums.'

''And then we sold out two nights at Wembley Stadium.

''So no, I think we're OK and we're going to be just fine.''

The former Nirvana drummer insists that the key to their longstanding success is keeping his '' rock star ego'' in-check.

The 'Run' singer - who will kick off another stadium run at The London Stadium on June 22 - concluded: ''If you think about it too much it can change your ego and transform you into a f***ing rock star.

''I continue to think of life in a simple way - we make albums, play concerts - but at the end of the day we're just a group.''