Dave Grohl almost broke his leg again at a recent concert.

The Foo Fighters frontman was performing with his bandmates at Welcome to Rockville in Florida last week, when he suffered a fall, but the 'Learn To Fly' hitmaker laughed off his trip insisting that he knows he's played a ''great show'' when he comes close to injuring himself.

He told the crowd: ''I almost broke my f***ing leg over there.

''Here's the way I look at it, when you get that close to breaking your f***ing leg, that means it's a great show.''

However, it hasn't always been a light-hearted matter, as the 49-year-old rocker previously admitted he ''fell into depression'' the last time he broke his leg at a concert in Sweden in 2015.

Dave fell 12 feet off the stage, snapping the bone, dislocating his leg and tearing ''all'' of the ligaments in the limb.

The rocker decided to carry on with the ''60 more shows'' they had lined up - performing sat down on a 'Game of Thrones' inspired throne - but once the group had finished their string of concerts they decided to take a break, during which he struggled to cope with his recovery and life without the band and music.

Speaking last year, he spilled: ''I didn't just snap the bone, I dislocated it and tore all the ligaments. But we had 60 more shows and after I came out of surgery we sat in my hotel room and had a meeting to decide what to do. Everyone wanted to make sure. I was OK and that we weren't pushing it too hard. So I said what would it be like if I had to sit in a ridiculous f***ing throne every night and play to thousands of people?

''I imagined there would be a solid year of no music but I didn't realise how bad I'd damaged my leg until I was with a physiotherapist three months after I had surgery.

''I've got a beautiful life outside of the band, but music really is what keeps my f***ing blood pumping.

''After about six months, with no band or no music, I really fell into a depression where I felt empty.''

The break prevented the US band from headlining Glastonbury Festival that year, with Florence + The Machine stepping in, but they finally got to play the famous Pyramid Stage in 2017.