Dave Grohl loves Buckfast wine and downed a bottle after his Glasgow show.

The Foo Fighters frontman was filmed by lead singer of The Van T's, Hannah Van Thompson, necking a bottle of the strong tonic wine following his performance at Glasgow's Bellahouston Park on Saturday night (17.08.19) and revealed that he wouldn't dream of leaving the city without a bottle as it's his ''favourite drink''.

Speaking in an Instagram video, Hannah said: ''Dave Grohl what do you think of the Buckfast?''

The 50-year-old musician replied: ''I wasn't going to say anything but I wasn't going to leave the city without at least one bottle of this.

''It's my favourite drink.''

The video, which was filmed in a car following the gig, was captioned: ''WOW. Thank you @foofighters For the best gig of our life's. What an amazing experience. THANK YOU TO everyone for coming down so early to see us. REALLY blown away at how lovely you all are!!!!!

''Also getting the big man Into the Scottish ways. Class (sic).''

This news comes after the rocker teased possible new music from his supergroup Them Crooked Vultures, who released their first and only album in 2009.

Dave claims there is still possibility for new music as they are ''still a band''.

He said: ''Technically we're still a band.

''We practise once every decade, and we're coming up on another decade, aren't we? I don't have any official news but there's always something cooking.''

The songwriter and his band have been teasing new music since 2011 - but with nothing to play for their fans so far.