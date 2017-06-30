Dave Grohl hasn't denied that Adele could be the ''biggest pop star in the world'' featured on a song on Foo Fighters' new LP 'Concrete and Gold'.

The stadium rock group's frontman previously teased a ''surprising'' collaboration with a mystery pop singer who lends their vocals to one of the album's ''heaviest songs'', but is not prepared to give away the surprise.

The 'All My Life' hitmaker has hinted that it could be any number of stars who were recording at the famous EastWest studios in Los Angeles while they were making their album, from Lady Gaga to Deep Purple.

Speaking to the latest issue of NME magazine, Dave said of the rumours: ''You might have Shania Twain having a record-release party, or the guy from Deep Purple hanging out with Jason Bonham, or Justin Timberlake would be in for a couple of weeks, or Lady Gaga working with these other cats from Nashville. And every so often we'd be like, 'Hey, wanna come sing some backing vocals?' and they'd just f**king do it. It was loose and random: everyone was hanging out, drinking whiskey, having a good time. I never went to college, but it's what I imagine a dormitory's like.''

The rumours circulated after it was revealed that the band have worked with Adele's producer Greg Kurstin, who did 'Hello' with the pop megastar.

Dave, 48, was amazed by how laid back and ''humble'' Greg was despite the amount of ''gigantic'' records he has worked on.

He said: ''Every time I'd bump into him he'd have another gigantic f**king record out, and he's the most unassuming, reserved guy you've ever met.

''You'd be like, 'F**k, you wrote that Adele song? You played all the instruments on that? Get the f**k outta here!'''

'Concrete and Gold' is released on September 15 via RCA Records.