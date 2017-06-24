Dave Grohl poked fun at Foo Fighters' Glastonbury 2015 cancellation during the band's headlining slot at the festival on Saturday (24.06.17).

Taking to the stage two years after the group were forced to pull out of the Worthy Farm festival, when Dave broke his leg after falling from the stage during a performance in Sweden, he quipped that they were held up by traffic.

Dave joked: ''I'm about two years late tonight, I'm sorry. Traffic was a bitch.''

He added: ''Let me tell you, for all of you who were here in 2015, I'm sorry I missed you.''

Dave also went on to praise Florence Welch, who stepped in to replace the band after they were forced to cancel.

He said: ''As I was sitting in my wheelchair, watching the show on TV, Florence played a f**king Foo Fighters song way better than we ever played it.''

The song in question was 'Times Like These' and the band opened their Glastonbury set with it, while dedicating the track to Florence.

This is the indie rock group's third time headlining, the last being in 2003, and they made their debut in 1997.

But, in 2011 they stormed the Park Stage, delighting fans with a surprise set.

Dave and bandmates Chris Shiflett, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel and Pat Smear announced their headline performance in a video on Glastonbury's Facebook page back in February, in which founder Michael Eavis and his daughter Emily were seen driving up to the famous Pyramid stage, where the band were sitting with their instruments.

However, Emily informed them that they were four months too early.

Michael said: ''This is the world famous Pyramid stage that you're headlining on.

And Emily explained: ''I'm really sorry but it's not tonight. Give us four months.''

However, they then agreed that the band would play a gig at a venue in Frome, Somerset instead, which was also broadcast live on Facebook.

Taking to the stage to introduce the band, Michael said: ''Foo Fighters are the best band in the world right now. They came to Worthy Farm this afternoon to tell me that they're going to headline Glastonbury. Saturday night. June 24th. Be there or be square.''