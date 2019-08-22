Dave Grohl would love to be on the new Queens Of The Stone Age record - but he isn't.

The Foo Fighters frontman has responded to claims he's featured on Josh Homme and co's eighth studio effort - the follow-up to 2017's 'Villains' - and insisted that when he hangs out with Josh they just ride motorcycles and eat waffles together.

He told NME: ''You know, I never f***ing mentioned that I'm on the new Queens record.

''I'm not on the new Queens record.

''You know what Josh and I have been doing together? Riding motorcycles and eating waffles. That's it. Let me tell you, it's a fun morning.

''We've done it more than a few times and it's pretty f***ing great.''

The 50-year-old rocker - who played drums in QOTSA between 2001 and 2002 - would however jump at the chance to record with the 'No One Knows' band.

He added: ''I f***ing love playing with Josh.

''He's one of my best friends, but at the moment it's just motorcycles and waffles.''

Meanwhile, the 'Learn to Fly' hitmaker recently teased possible new music from his other project, Them Crooked Vultures.

The former Nirvana sticksman claimed there is still possibility for new music as they are ''still a band''.

Dave said: ''Technically we're still a band.

''We practise once every decade, and we're coming up on another decade, aren't we? I don't have any official news but there's always something cooking.''

The songwriter and his band have been teasing new music since 2011 - but with nothing to play for their fans so far.

The rock supergroup - founded by Dave and Led Zeppelin's John Paul Jones - released their debut album in 2009 and haven't released music since.

However, Dave still can't get his head around the idea of forming a band with an iconic star

He said: ''There are times when you've relaxed into a sofa and you're not thinking about his time in Led Zeppelin. Then you start playing and you're immediately reminded that you are a musical speck compared to this man.

''It's still hard to accept that I got to play in a band with that guy.''

Josh, the lead singer of both Queens of the Stone Age and Them Crooked Vultures, remains one of Dave's best friends to this day.

The musical duo met during Nirvana's peak years when Josh was in Kyuss.

Dave said: ''Josh is one of my best friends. We're like brothers. We go out and have waffles together. We ride motorcycles.

''There is nobody I'd rather play drums with. He's the guy.''