Dave Grohl is an Abba fan.

The Foo Fighters frontman sported an old school band shirt with the 'Fernando' group's name on it during his appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' on Thursday (02.08.18), where he confessed he loves the Swedish pop group and explained that he rocked the top because he was excited about their comeback with their first new music in 35 years.

The rocker told the talk show host: ''I heard ABBA was doing more music, there's an ABBA comeback, and I flipped out,'' Grohl said.''

When Jimmy asked if he is a fan, Dave replied: ''Who doesn't love ABBA?! Everybody loves ABBA!''

The 'Learn to Fly' hitmaker also talked about jamming with the late music legend Prince - who passed away at the age of 57 in April 2016 - during his residency at the Forum in Los Angeles in 2001.

Speaking fondly of the encounter with the 'Purple Rain' hitmaker, he said: ''I swear to God, it was the most amazing experience of my entire life.''

The former Nirvana drummer also revealed that the 23-minute instrumental, which he recorded for his forthcoming two-part documentary, 'Play', was completed by memory, as he doesn't know how to read musical notes.

He said: ''I don't read music so I had to memorise this 23-minute long instrumental.

''It was really just to see if I could pull it off, if i could do those full takes without making any mistakes and actually memorise that much music.''

The project showcases the talent of the young people of the Join The Band music school in the San Fernando Valley, in a bid to encourage music education around the world.

Fans can keep their eyes on play.roswellfilms.com for information on upcoming auctions with proceeds benefiting local music education organisations.

'Play' is released on August 10 by Columbia via digital download and streaming services.