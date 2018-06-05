Dave Grohl has hit back at critics who say Foo Fighters never change their sound.

The 49-year-old rocker would never dream of changing his band's heavy rock style because it is in their DNA, otherwise they'd be making a music that isn't staying true to who they are.

Speaking to British Airways' High Life magazine, he said: ''I've never felt the need to chase something else

''And we get cursed for it: 'Oh God, it's another Foo Fighters record.' Well, yeah! I don't wanna make a reggae record.''

The 'Everlong' hitmaker says that the band's brotherhood is the key to their longevity and the fact they've never had egos.

He said: ''We are like brothers.

''It sounds trite but it's true. Imagine being on a family trip for 20 years. That's what it's like being in the Foo Fighters.''

The US rock band - also comprised of Taylor Hawkins, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett and Nate Mendel - lead the nominations for the 2018 Kerrang! Awards, along with Enter Shikari and Architects, with three nods apiece.

The 'Learn to Fly' hitmakers are up for Best International Band, Best International Live Act and Best Album for their latest effort, 'Concrete and Gold'.

They'll go up against Guns N' Roses, Metallica, Converge and Code Orange in the Best International Live Act category.

They will also beat off stiff competition from Linkin Park, Metallica, Green Day and Parkway Drive for Best International Band.

Rou Reynolds-fronted Enter Shikari ['The Spark'], Marmozets ['Knowing What You Know Now'], A Perfect Circle [' Eat The Elephant'] and Rolo Tomassi ['Time Will Die And Love Will Bury It'] are in contention for Best Album with Foo Fighters.

The winners will be announced at the ceremony on June 21 at London's Islington Town Hall.