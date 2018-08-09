Dave Grohl treats every Foo Fighters album as if it could be their last.

The 'Best of You' rocker has made a staggering 12 records with the group - as well as releasing three studio LPs with grunge legends Nirvana - but he has admitted some early advice from his father James Grohl has stuck with him.

Speaking to AD on the Radio, he revealed: ''Believe me, my Dad, he was a bad ass, and a super smart dude, and a wicked musician with perfect pitch. So he didn't take any of this lightly, and one of his friends that he grew up with was a famous drummer in Herb Alpert's Tijuana Brass.

''When his friend passed away he kind of had nothing. He spent all his money, so he kind of blew it. So when Nirvana became popular my Dad was like, 'Dude, look, listen. This is what happened to my friend, you know this ain't going to last, you better treat every single cheque like it's your last one, and don't mess around.'

''I was like, 'Okay.' I honestly did, and to this day, I still feel that way. I feel like, okay, well this is going to be the last record, this is going to be the last record.''

The 49-year-old star previously opened up on how he had to stop listening to music when his Nirvana bandmate Kurt Cobain took his own life aged 27 in April 1994.

He told 'CBS Sunday Morning': ''I went through a really dark period where I couldn't really even listen to the radio because it broke my heart just to hear music.''