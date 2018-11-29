Dave Grohl ''never thought'' Foo Fighters would be successful.

The 49-year-old frontman founded the 'Learn To Fly' rockers following the disbandment of Nirvana - whom he was the drummer for - after the tragic death of Kurt Cobain in 1994, and has said he never believed Foo Fighters would be as successful as the 'Smells Like Teen Spirit' hitmakers.

He said: ''I never, ever thought we would be in the place that we are in now. I mean, anyone that would imagined that happening is just fucking insane. If someone were to tell me we would be where we are now I would tell them they are wrong, that there's no way that's possible.''

And Dave admits he pushed forward with Foo Fighters' second record - 1997's 'The Colour and the Shape' - because he ''didn't want to get stuck'' in the dark place he was left in when Nirvana ended.

Speaking to Billboard's Chart Beat Podcast, Dave said: ''After that first [Foo Fighters] record we thought, 'Ok, well, let's make one more'', and some of us were backpacking through Europe and we spent our life doing it but you gotta do it at least once, so we thought, 'Ok, let's do it again. This time, we'll get an established producer and we'll really work on it because the first one was just me, five days in the studio.

''So the ball kinda just kept rolling and it was a nice way to feel like life had direction and that there were things to look forward to, because I didn't want to get stuck in that place where I was when Nirvana ended.''

Meanwhile, the 'Everlong' musician recently revealed Kurt Cobain's death taught him to live everyday like it's his ''last''.

He said: ''When Kurt died, I remember the next day and thinking, 'I still get to live.'

''So I'm going to live everyday like it's my last one. Even if it's the worst day, I'm gonna try to appreciate it.''