Dave Grohl ''never thought'' Foo Fighters would be successful following on from the huge success he'd found with Nirvana.
Dave Grohl ''never thought'' Foo Fighters would be successful.
The 49-year-old frontman founded the 'Learn To Fly' rockers following the disbandment of Nirvana - whom he was the drummer for - after the tragic death of Kurt Cobain in 1994, and has said he never believed Foo Fighters would be as successful as the 'Smells Like Teen Spirit' hitmakers.
He said: ''I never, ever thought we would be in the place that we are in now. I mean, anyone that would imagined that happening is just fucking insane. If someone were to tell me we would be where we are now I would tell them they are wrong, that there's no way that's possible.''
And Dave admits he pushed forward with Foo Fighters' second record - 1997's 'The Colour and the Shape' - because he ''didn't want to get stuck'' in the dark place he was left in when Nirvana ended.
Speaking to Billboard's Chart Beat Podcast, Dave said: ''After that first [Foo Fighters] record we thought, 'Ok, well, let's make one more'', and some of us were backpacking through Europe and we spent our life doing it but you gotta do it at least once, so we thought, 'Ok, let's do it again. This time, we'll get an established producer and we'll really work on it because the first one was just me, five days in the studio.
''So the ball kinda just kept rolling and it was a nice way to feel like life had direction and that there were things to look forward to, because I didn't want to get stuck in that place where I was when Nirvana ended.''
Meanwhile, the 'Everlong' musician recently revealed Kurt Cobain's death taught him to live everyday like it's his ''last''.
He said: ''When Kurt died, I remember the next day and thinking, 'I still get to live.'
''So I'm going to live everyday like it's my last one. Even if it's the worst day, I'm gonna try to appreciate it.''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
In a new clip from the forthcoming official Kurt Cobain documentary, we discover the birth...
Kurt Cobain was trapped in a troubled homelife as a child with his parents having...
It's amazing in many ways that Nirvana's Paramount show has taken 20 years to receive...
Underneath the famous Muppet Theatre, oil has been discovered. Tex Richman, an oilman, finds out...
'Lemmy' is the biographical documentary film of one Ian Kilmister, legendary rock'n'roller and leader of...