Dave Grohl couldn't listen to music following Kurt Cobain's death.

The former Nirvana drummer admitted he found it difficult to turn on the radio after his band mate tragically took his own life aged 27 in April 1994, and the musician found himself in a ''really dark period'' after losing his friend.

He said: ''I went through a really dark period where I couldn't really even listen to the radio because it broke my heart just to hear music.''

Dave - who was just 25 at the time of Kurt's death - also took time to reflect on what it meant to be part of music history with the 'Smells Like Teen Spirit' hitmakers.

He added: ''When most people think about Nirvana, they think about a video or a song on the radio, but to me it was a really personal experience with some friends that went from sleeping on floors to then being the number one band on the charts.''

Meanwhile, the musician - who went on to form and front the Foo Fighters shortly after Kurt passed away - has revealed he felt a lot of insecurities about his own skills as a songwriter and singer despite penning some tunes during his time with Nirvana.

Speaking on 'CBS Sunday Morning', he said: ''I didn't like my voice. I didn't think I was a songwriter, and I was in a band with one of the greatest songwriters of our generation.

''I didn't really want to rock the boat. That's the famous joke: What's the last thing the drummer said before he got kicked out of the band? 'Hey guys, I've got some songs I think we should play.' So I just kind of kept it to myself.''